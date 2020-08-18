Opportunities
Our jobs website lists all current vacancies.
If you want to be part of something challenging and rewarding, joining us might be the right move for you.
Our jobs website lists all current vacancies.
Don’t see a job suited to you? Register with our online system and select your job alerts. If you don’t have an account, select sign in, then follow the prompts.
Our people are our most important asset. They are central to achieving our exciting and ambitious Sustainable Sydney 2030 – developing a green, global and connected city – and continuing to provide valued community services.
Our people are custodians of public trust and confidence.
In recognising this, we are committed to building a high performing culture built on the values of:
Our values guide us in how we work, interact with each other and make decisions. They help us deliver on the City of Sydney's purpose to ‘lead, govern and serve’.
Our managers and employees have played a key role in defining the behaviours that express and support our values. We are committed to providing a work environment where we can live the values in everything we do and help make the City of Sydney an even better place to work.
Monica Barone
Chief Executive Officer
City of Sydney
To apply for a role, you can prepare your application using the following guide. You will then need to lodge your application through our online system.
When you're ready to apply, please follow these steps.
As a City of Sydney employee, you'll be a vital part of local government to serve our communities. You'll access a range of employee benefits, including up to 18 weeks (full pay) or 36 weeks (half pay) parental leave for eligible employees.
Your skills and experience will give you the opportunity to contribute to an organisation offering a diverse range of services, to ensure Sydney maintains its position as one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
Our people are rewarded and paid in accordance with the City of Sydney Wages/Salary Award 2017.
Senior employees are employed in accordance with the Office of Local Government senior staff contract.
We have developed a framework of capabilities for our people managers and employees that outline the behaviours, skills and knowledge expected at work.
Our values, code of conduct and policies inform our capabilities. They align with the Local Government NSW capability framework and provide clarity, consistency and a common language for what our community expects of us. They're a reminder of what good looks like at work
Our capabilities are the foundation for developing our people. They help us develop an accountable, proactive and productive workforce culture. We continue to embed them in our recruitment, learning, development, governance and performance programs and processes.
We believe young people are the bridge to our future. Our entry-level program provides young people with the opportunity to gain valuable organisational experience while preparing them for their future.
Our program has 3 streams:
Each stream provides different experiences for young people at various stages in their career journey. We want to offer young people valuable organisational experience in their respective field and boost their confidence in the workplace.
Our program provides valuable work experience and it supports bringing in talent from a younger generation that enriches our workplace and creates a more diverse, agile workforce.
When paid opportunities become available we advertise them on our jobs website.