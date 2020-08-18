Message from the CEO

Our people are our most important asset. They are central to achieving our exciting and ambitious Sustainable Sydney 2030 – developing a green, global and connected city – and continuing to provide valued community services.

Our people are custodians of public trust and confidence.

In recognising this, we are committed to building a high performing culture built on the values of:

collaboration

courage

integrity

innovation

quality

respect.

Our values guide us in how we work, interact with each other and make decisions. They help us deliver on the City of Sydney's purpose to ‘lead, govern and serve’.

Our managers and employees have played a key role in defining the behaviours that express and support our values. We are committed to providing a work environment where we can live the values in everything we do and help make the City of Sydney an even better place to work.

Monica Barone

Chief Executive Officer

City of Sydney